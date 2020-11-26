Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, parts of TN and Puducherry witness heavy rainfall

Cyclone Nivar made a landfall near Puducherry between 11.30 am and 2.30 am on Thursday morning with wind speeds of around 100 kmph.

Cyclone Nivar made a landfall near Puducherry between 11.30 pm and 2.30 am on Thursday morning. The severe Cyclone Nivar will weaken and turn into a cyclonic storm, the Regional Meteorological Centre predicted. At the time of making a landfall, extremely heavy rains with thunderstorms and winds were experienced in Puducherry. Many places were inundated and waterlogging was experienced on many major roads in Puducherry, affecting rescue operations.

In a press address at 5 am, Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology said, “Cyclone Nivar made a landfall near Puducherry between 11.30 pm and 2.30 am as a severe cyclonic storm. The intensity of the cyclone will reduce in the next 6 hours by travelling towards the North-Northwest direction. Rains will continue in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu.”

In Marakkanam, relief operations were affected since the teams were unable to reach the field in the impact of Cyclone Nivar. In Cuddalore, heavy winds along with gusts uprooted over 30 trees and many electric poles. In Chennai, water logging increased on Marina beach and flooding was reported at Service road near Marina beach.

On the next course of action, the Regional Meteorological Centre said, “Cyclone Nivar weekend into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and it will further weaken in the next six hours.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre said Tamil Nadu will continue to receive scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain at Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kalakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Tiruchy, Salem and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu, a release from RMC said.

Chennai will receive rains for two more days till Friday. The skies are likely to be overcast with heavy to extremely heavy rain likely to occur at certain places on Thursday.