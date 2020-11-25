Cyclone Nivar: List of flights cancelled to and from Chennai

The list includes flights to and from Trichy, Bengaluru, Thoothukudi, Hubli and Managaluru.

A total of 24 flights, 12 arriving and 12 departing from Chennai airport, have been cancelled due to Cyclone Nivar. This includes flights to and from Trichy, Bengaluru, Thoothukudi, Hubli and Managaluru. The cancellations have been made in view of the impending cyclone. The cyclone has already intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, and was centred at 320 kilometres from Puducherry coast and 380 kilometres from Chennai, in the Bay of Bengal, as of Wednesday morning. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Karaikkal and Mamallapuram on the night of November 25.

The following are the flights which have been cancelled:

â€œCyclone Nivar has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm located south-south west 320 km off Puducherry and 380 km from Chennai coast. The cyclone is travelling at 6 km speed and by noon, the cyclone will turn into a very severe cyclone and move east-south east, and will cross near Puducherry and Mamallapuram by November 25 night," said Director of Regional Meteorological Centre S Balachander on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be recorded in Puducherry, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchy, Vizhupuram and Tiruvannamalai, according to experts. Meanwhile the speed of the wind will be around 80-90 kilometres per hour at Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvarur, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, around 1000 cusecs of water is to be released from the Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai at 12pm on Wednesday as it nears its full capacity. Residents in Kundrathur, Thiruneermalai and on the banks of Adyar river are likely to be evacuated and are told to be on alert. The city's civic body has arranged for 77 relief centres to facilitate evacuation and relief works.