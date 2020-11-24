Cyclone Nivar to intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed upto 145 kmph

Cyclone Nivar will cross the coast as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) on Wednesday late evening, as per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest update. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on Wednesday evening.

According to the IMD, “Cyclone ‘NIVAR’ to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm during the late evening of 25th November.” As of 2.30 pm on Wednesday, the system is located around 380 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km south-southeast of Chennai. “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” the bulletin read.

IMD has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall over coastal and north interior districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 24 and 25 due to the cyclone. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur & Perambalur districts during 24th and Cuddalore, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal districts during 25th),” the bulletin added.

Ahead of the cyclone, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu held meetings with other ministers and senior officials of the government to review the preparedness to deal with the impact of the cyclone in the state. Several buses and trains have been cancelled ahead of the cyclone and essential items like dry rations, fuel etc have been arranged on stock to be made available to the people after the cyclone. IMD has also advised fishermen to suspend fishing operations until further notice.