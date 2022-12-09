Cyclone Mandous landfall: 13 flights canceled, suspended in parts of Chennai

The Department of Transport has announced that public bus services will be discontinued for two hours before and after the cyclone makes landfall in ECR, Mamallapuram and other surrounding areas alone.

news Cyclone Mandous

Ahead of cyclone Mandous landfall, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has canceled 13 flights that were to arrive at and take off from Chennai airport on Friday. The authorities from Chennai Airport have listed the details of the flights that stand canceled and advised the passengers to check with the concerned airlines for further updates.

Chennai Airport’s tweet read, “#UPDATE | Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with the concerned airline(s) for further updates.”

#UPDATE | Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates. #Chennai #MandousCyclone #Mandous @AAI_Official @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/o1GZhcUHzE — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 9, 2022

Among the flights that stood canceled, many were to arrive at Chennai from Tuticorin, Bengaluru, Kannur, and Madurai. Previously, on Thursday morning, four flights that should have departed from Chennai were canceled due to strong winds. Of the four, two flights were destined to reach Madurai, while the other two should have headed towards Mumbai and Kadapa. Furthermore, four international and three domestic flights were delayed by more than an hour on Friday due to extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, SS Sivasankar, the Minister of the Department of Transport, has announced that public bus services will be discontinued for two hours before and after the cyclone makes landfall in ECR, Mamallapuram and other surrounding areas . They have further clarified that buses will operate in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Villupuram as usual.

However, the Omni Bus Owners Association has announced that omni buses will run as per schedule on Friday night.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange warning for several districts in Tamil Nadu. The state government has therefore stationed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in 10 districts including Chennai. IMD has also confirmed that the Mandous Cyclone will cross Mamallapuram around midnight on December 9.

Helpline numbers:

Chennai: People can reach GCC officials to register complaints or seek assistance on these numbers: 1913, 044-2561 9206, 044-2561 9207 and 044-2561 9208. People can also send WhatsApp messages to 94454 77205 to seek help.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) helplines are 1070 (state helpline), 1077 (district helpline) and 94458 69848 (WhatsApp).