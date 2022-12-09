Cyclone Mandous: Bengaluru to receive light rainfall till December 13

A yellow warning was also issued in several parts of the state including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga till December 13.

news Cyclone Mandous

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rain from Friday, December 9 to Tuesday, December 13 due to the impact of Cyclone Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal. A yellow warning (isolated heavy rains) was also issued in several parts of the state including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts till December 13.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh as well due to the cyclone. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota on the midnight of December 9, the IMD said on Thursday, December 8. The cyclone is expected to move north-westwards and cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts with a wind speed of 67-75 kmph around the midnight of December 9. Red warning (cyclone with high intensity speed with strong rain) was issued on December 9 for three districts in Tamil Nadu – Chengalpettu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram and also for Puducherry.

Owing to the heavy rain expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, disaster response teams have been deployed in both the states. In Tamil Nadu, six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed to Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai. Reports say that a cyclone warning signal 1 has been given to nine ports – Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattina, Ennore, Kattupalli, Tuticorin, Puducherry and Karaikkal.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said that control rooms have been set in the mandal, district and state level, while paying special attention to weak dams and reservoirs. So far, 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 10 NDRF teams have been made available in the state, the Chief Secretary said. Fishermen have also been warned not to go fishing and those who had gone were also asked to return to the shore immediately. Farmers were also asked to take necessary precautionary measures.