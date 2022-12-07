As Cyclone Mandous nears, NDRF teams to be deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra

A deep depression lies centred over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around December 7 evening.

news Cyclone Mandous

With the impending Cyclone Mandous brewing in the Bay of Bengal, authorities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are on alert. Disaster response teams are on standby, even as a deep depression lies centred over the southeast Bay of Bengal about 770 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 830 km southeast of Chennai as of 5.30 am on Wednesday, December 7, according to the India Meteorological Department. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around Wednesday evening.

The cyclonic storm is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning, and continue to move towards these coasts during the subsequent 48 hours. The cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh and most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Thursday.

Rainfall forecast

In Andhra Pradesh, the south coastal districts of Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Anantapur in Rayalaseema are most likely to be affected. IMD has predicted heavy rains on December 8 at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. On December 9, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. On December 10, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days in Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema, as per the newly formed districts. Strong winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph are also likely in coastal areas, it said.

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry too, IMD has predicted heavy rains from December 8 to 10. On December 8, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu.

On December 9, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Extremely heavy rain is also likely to occur in one or two places. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

On December 10, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Preparations

In preparation for the storm, disaster response teams have been placed on standby. In Tamil Nadu, six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Arakkonam have been deployed to Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai. According to reports, a cyclone warning signal 1 has been given to nine ports â€” Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Pamban, Tuticorin, Puducherry, and Karaikkal. Signal 1 warns of slightly higher wind speed although the port is not yet affected.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said that control rooms have been set up from mandal level to the district and state level, with special attention to weak dams and reservoirs. So far, 11 SDRF teams and 10 NDRF teams have been made available, Jawahar Reddy told Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in a meeting to review preparedness for the cyclonic storm. Fishermen have been warned not to go fishing in the sea, and those who have already gone have been asked to return to the shore immediately. The APSDMA has also asked farmers to take precautions in their farming activities accordingly.

According to IANS, three companies of the NDRF have been deployed in Puducherry and Karaikal. According to the Puducherry administration, 163 shelters have also been set up and healthcare centres will function round the clock for any emergency situation. Two 24x7 control rooms were also set up. The Public Works Department has also geared up to face any eventuality.

A senior engineer with the department told IANS: "The department is ready with pumps and motors to flush out water if there is an inundation. To ensure water supply is uninterrupted all overhead tanks are provided with pumps."