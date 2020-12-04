Cyclone Burevi: Low-lying, suburban areas in Chennai inundated

More rains are predicted in the state until Saturday.

Many low-lying and suburban areas of Chennai are inundated in the wake of Cyclone Burevi, just a week after recovering from the impact of Cyclone Nivar. Parts of Velachery, KK Nagar, Shollinganur, Pallikaranai, Nandanam, Ayanavaram, Perambur, Puliyanthope and Chitlapakkam are experiencing flooding in Chennai. According to a bulletin by Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Burevi has turned into a deep depression, and remains stationed over the Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram district coast as of 8.30 am on Friday.

The deep depression is expected to remain stationary and weaken into a depression within 8.30 pm on Friday. As a result, the IMD has predicted rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places of Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday. As heavy rains are predicted till Saturday, many places in Chennai are likely to face inundation. The residents of Pallikaranai and Velachery have already started to experience inundation of homes. They also face the problem of snakes, reptiles and insects entering homes and residential areas.

The Kamarajar Salai in KK Nagar also experienced flooding, with ankle-deep water inundating the roads. Motorists were also seen wading through the waters with difficulty. The ground floors of homes were also inundated in a few streets. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board also disrupted electricity in KK Nagar to avoid any untoward incidents.

Day 1 of Cyclone Burevi: KK Nagar of Kamarajar Salai pic.twitter.com/HpOybQKus1 â€” Bharathi S. P. (@aadhirabharathi) December 4, 2020

One of the arterial roads in Chennai, Chamiers Road in Nandanam, was flooded due to the sharp spells of rain experienced from Thursday night, making it difficult for motorists to ride on the street. Traffic was also affected in Kathipara junction as the rains flooded the streets.

On Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation resolved eight out of the 14 rain-related complaints received by the control rooms, which came from residents in Tondiarpet, Madhavaram, Madipakkam, Perungudi and Pallikaranai.

As of Thursday, Tambaram received 90 mm of rainfall, Tharamani 68 mm, Nungambakkam 33 mm, Perambur 32 mm and Alandur 38 mm. The highest rainfall of over 30 cm was received in Cuddalore district, and the Chidambaram Nataraja temple experienced inundation due to the recent rains.