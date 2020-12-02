Cyclone Burevi: Kollam worried as 50 boats still in deep sea, search on

The Coast Guard has started search efforts to find the stranded boats.

After Cyclone Nivar on November 26 near Puducherry, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a new cyclone warning for cyclonic storm Burevi on Wednesday, that is predicted to hit the coasts of southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As a result of the rough seas, more than 50 fishing boats are reportedly stranded in the deep sea near Neendakara of Kollam, Kerala. The relatives of the fishermen in the boats have been informed that officials were not able to reach them by phone.

The Coast Guard has started search efforts to find the stranded boats. Meanwhile, a few boats that drifted from Tamil Nadu have landed up at the Neendakara shore. The IMD had earlier warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea from November 30 to December 4, in light of the new low-pressure system. The cyclonic storm is predicted by the IMD to pass through the Neyyattinkara region of Thiruvananthapuram on December 4.

Ahead of cyclonic storm Burevi making hitting Tamil Nadu and Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places, and extremely heavy at isolated places on December 3, the IMD had reported. Similar spells of rain could be expected on the day preceding and following the stormâ€™s landfall, in parts of the two states including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a red alert was announced in four districts in Kerala for December 3 â€” Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. An orange alert was announced for December 2 and 3 in six districts in Kerala. The IMD has also stated that there are chances of thunderstorms and lightning.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned people who live in houses with weak roofs to be careful, due to the possibility of strong winds. People living in low-lying areas and in landslide-prone areas have also been warned. COVID-19 protocol will be followed at relief camps, and those living near dams have also been warned of possible safety concerns.

Burevi was reportedly formed on Tuesday, and is very likely to intensify further and cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2. After making landfall in Sri Lanka, close to Trincomalee, it is very likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area -- around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu -- on December 3 morning, the IMD said in a bulletin. The storm would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in the wee hours of December 4, it added.

