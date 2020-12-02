Cyclone Burevi to cross TN betweenÂ Kanyakumari and Pamban on Dec 4

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated areas in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts on Wednesday.

Cyclonic storm Burevi is brewing in southern Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban early on Friday, December 4. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued to some parts of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Pudukottai, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Namakkal, Karur, Dundigal districts.

On Thursday, December 3, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Virudhunagar district.

Cyclone Storm "Burevi" lay centered about 330 km Esat-Southeast of https://t.co/grfj6Lbre3 cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on 2 Dec. evening/night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on 3rd Dec. morning & cross south TN between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on 4th early morning. pic.twitter.com/COgcW1R0AD December 1, 2020

Cyclonic Storm â€˜Bureviâ€™ over southwest Bay of Bengal about 240 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 470 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 650 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India) at at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2020 pic.twitter.com/HXsQ5JKTls â€” India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2020

Cyclone Nivar has already brought heavy rainfall primarily to north Tamil Nadu coast, crossing between Puducherry and Mahabalipuram on November 25.

The latest weather update from India Meteorological Department (IMD) is that the cyclonic storm presently lies centred about 330 km east-southeast of Trincomalee and will cross the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night.

It will then emerge in Gulf of Mannar early Thursday, December 3 and will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the morning of Friday.

According to the bulletin issued by Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), wind speeds would gradually increase and blow at 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka coast from morning to night of December 2 and decrease thereafter. From December 2 forenoon, squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast namely Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts and south Kerala coast.

Weather departments have also issued warning for fishermen. Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast from December 2 to 3.

For the next three days, fishermen have been warned against entering Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

Over the last two months, from October 1 to December 2, state capital Chennai has received 812.3 mm rainfall. This represents 30% increase from the normal rainfall, which is 625.2 mm.

Nagapattinam tops the 24-hour rainfall recorded as of December 1, with 15.9 mm of rain. This is followed by Tiruvarur, which received 5.4 mm of rainfall during the said period.