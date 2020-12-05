Cyclone Burevi: Deep depression to weaken into low pressure area

Heavy rains continue to lash many districts, causing floods and waterlogging.

The depression caused by Cyclone Burevi continues to remain stationed over the Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Meteorological Department said at 8 am that the depression has remained stationary for the last 30 hours and will weaken into a low-pressure area in the next 12 hours. However, rains continue to lash many districts, causing floods and waterlogging.

A release from Indian Meteorological Department said, "The Depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. The sea condition is rough to very rough at the system centre."

For Saturday, RMC Chennai has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Salem. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday, IMD said.

On Friday, Kollidam in Nagapattinam district recorded 36 cm of rainfall, Chidambaram in Cuddalore district recorded 34 cm rainfall, Lalpet and Parangipettai of Cuddalore district received 28 cm and 26 cm of rainfall respectively and Rameswaram received 20 cm rainfall.

In Chennai, Anna University received 7 cm of rainfall while Shollinganallur recorded 6 cm rainfall, Alandur recorded 5 cm rainfall and MGR Nagar recorded 2 cm of rainfall.

Many parts of the state continue to experience flooding and evacuation processes are underway. In Cuddalore, the district experiences flooding after five years with over 50,000 families stranded due to the flooding. Many roads in Cuddalore and Chidambaram were completely cut off and the arterial road connecting Cuddalore-Chidambaram has been permitted for use only for high engine lorries.

The heavy rains that pounded in Delta districts have resulted in damages to the crops just ahead of the harvest. Several acres of agricultural lands are completely submerged, putting the livelihood of farmers under a question.

The districts of Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur experienced rainfall through the night.

In Chennai, rains continued in Velachery, Pallikaranai, KK Nagar, Adambakkam, Iyyapangathangal and Madipakkam and Velachery overnight and rainwater entered the ground floor of apartments in a few places.