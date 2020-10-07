Cyberabad She Teams got 161 complaints of harassment and assault in September

She Teams, an initiative of the Hyderabad Police, cater specifically to complaints by women and children.

news Crime

She Team is an initiative of the Hyderabad Police that strives to safeguard women and to exclusively look into their complaints. A total of 10 teams are working in the Cyberabad limits of the city, to cater to the needs of women and children. The She Teams also keep a sharp eye on miscreants causing nuisance in public places. In the month of September, a total of 161 complaints from women were registered with the Cyberabad She Teams.

The complaints were received from women through different means like WhatsApp, e-mail, Hawkeye app and walk-ins. All complaints have been acted upon; some were disposed of based on the merits of the case.

41 cases have been registered, out of which 27 are criminal cases and 14 are petty cases. Decoy operations were conducted at various places such as bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials, colleges.

The respondents were made to attend counselling sessions held at the Women and Children Safety Wing in Cyberabad. A total of 28 respondents have attended the counselling session at the Commissionerâ€™s office in Gachibowli, conducted by the Cyberabad She Teams, along with their family members.

One of the complaints received was a petition through Twitter. It detailed how a cab driver had misbehaved with a woman during the ride. He not only touched her hands intentionally but also began messaging her on Google Pay after the ride. Based on the details provided, the She Teams apprehended the man and registered a case against him at the Raidurgam police station. He was later remanded.

Another complaint was received on WhatsApp. A 17-year-old woman complained that her physics tuition teacher touched her inappropriately. Despite raising objections, the tutor went ahead and misbehaved with the young woman. On receiving the complaint, a case was registered against the accused at Kukatpally.

Several such cases have been solved and the accused have been dealt with severely by the She Teams.

Cyberabad She Teams has requested all women suffering from harassment, stalking or any other atrocity to approach them by sending a WhatsApp message to 9490617444. You can also directly call the respective SHE teams.

Balanagar-9490617349; IT Corridor-9490617352; Madhapur-8333993519; Kukatpally-9493626811; Jagadgirigutta-9493624561; Miyapur-9491051421; Pet-Basheerabad-7901114137; Rajendranagar-7901114140; Shamshabad-9490617354; Chevella-9493625379.

One can also Dial 100 or send an e-mail to sheteam.cyberabad@gmail.com.

