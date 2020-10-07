Scores of people stopping and taking pics on Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu bridge fined

882 challans were issued over the past 10 days, since the bridge's inauguration on September 25 to October 5.

news Transport

The Cyberabad Traffic police has issued 822 challans against people who violated traffic rules and guidelines on the recently-inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge in Hyderabad's Information Technology (IT) sector. The 882 challans were issued over the past 10 days, since the bridge's inauguration from September 26. The most number of challans were issued against people who stopped on the road at 459, of which 343 were e-challans generated by photographs, followed by 60 challans issued via social media complaints and 56 challans via the Surveillance Camera Monitoring Centre (SCMC).

Other major violations included riding/driving without a mirror, pillion rider not wearing helmet, unauthorised parking and triple riding. Challans were also issued to those who were indulging in wrong side and cell phone driving. The challans reportedly amounted to Rs 2.11 lakh.

Last week, with videos surfacing on social media that showed people stopping on the bridge and dangerously walking into the road to click pictures and take selfies, many had outraged over the lack of discipline.

Following this, the Cyberabad police had issued an advisory.

"The bridge provides a direct connectivity to the public from Jubilee HIlls, Banjara Hills and other parts of the city, going towards Hitec City, Gachibowli, ORR and Shamshabad. Also, as the bridge comprises certain aesthetic and recreational value, a large number of public are thronging to it regularly. In view of this, the GHMC has decided to allow the general public on weekends on the bridge by stopping vehicular movement," the advisory stated.

It added that strict action would be taken against those walking on the main carriage way when vehicular movement is allowed.

"Crossing the road on the bridge, standing/sitting on the road or side railings, stopping or parking of vehicles on the bridge, any kind of gatherings for birthday and other such reasons, consumption of alcohol are also banned," the advisory said.

The traffic police also warned that any vehicles that blocked traffic would be towed away.

"Cyberabad Traffic Police have installed CCTV cameras and public address systems to have round the clock surveillance over the public activities on the bridge. Cases are being booked against vehicles for various traffic violations," the advisory further said.

The police added that heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the bridge and the speed limit on the structure was 35 kmph.

"Public are advised to exhibit greater sense of responsibility, self-discipline while they are on the bridge. They should not indulge in dangerous activities like standing on the railing for selfies, lying down/sitting on the road for photos, cutting cakes and other celebrations," the police said.