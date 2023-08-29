Cyber bullying against Oommen Chandy’s daughter: Former Secretariat employee apologises

A day after former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy’s daughter Achu Oommen filed a police complaint against cyber bullying, a former state Secretariat officer has apologised for bullying her. Nandakumar Kolathappilly, who is also a former leader of a Left-oriented organisation, expressed his unconditional apology for an earlier remark against Achu Oommen. “A reply from me turned out to be an insult to the daughter of Oommen Chandy. I did not intend to insult the dignity of a woman. I have deleted the post and extend my unconditional apology in this regard,” he wrote on Facebook.

Achu had filed a complaint with Poojappura Police and the state Women’s Commission on Monday, August 28.

For the past few days, Achu – who lives in the UAE with her family – has been under attack on social media. Videos featuring Achu wearing luxury watches, clothes, and other accessories have been circulating, alongside allegations that Achu was leading an expensive lifestyle even as the late Congress veteran Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen claimed to have meagre savings. Achu had then retorted that she is a content creator focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle, and that the content on her social media page was part of her job.

Achu has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission as the campaign against her has come at a time when the Puthupally bye-election is just around the corner. Her brother Chandy Oommen is the Congress candidate, while CPI(M) has fielded Jaick C Thomas, who had lost to Oommen Chandy in both the 2016 and 2021 polls.

The bye-election, slated for September 5, is being held after the sitting MLA Oommen Chandy passed away on July 18 this year.

