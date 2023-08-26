‘Disheartening hurtful tactics’: Oommen Chandy’s daughter responds to cyber bullying

Videos of Achu Oommen wearing luxury brand watches and clothes have been circulating on social media, alongside allegations that she was leading an expensive lifestyle while her father and brother claimed meagre savings.

news Controversy

As Chandy Oommen’s campaign for the upcoming bye-election in Puthuppally proceeds in full swing, his sister Achu Oommen has become a target of cyber harassment over her alleged “affluent” lifestyle. Videos featuring Achu wearing luxury brand watches, bags, shoes and dresses have been circulating on social media over the past few days, alongside allegations that Achu was leading an expensive lifestyle, even as the late Congress veteran Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen’s electoral affidavits showed only modest wealth and assets.

Achu took to social media on Thursday, August 24, to respond to the allegations, stating that she has always been transparent about everything she has done. Sharing an Instagram story, she wrote that she is a content creator focusing on fashion, travel, family, and lifestyle, and that this has been her chosen profession since December 2021. “Throughout this journey, with my own efforts in promoting and sharing my content I have gained numerous brand collaborations, enabling me to flourish within my profession,” she said, adding that some cyberbullies, however, were exploiting her work maliciously.

“My work involves showcasing outfits, exploring new destinations, and sharing experiences, just like any other content creator. I have never used my father's name for my own benefit or gain in this profession and I have always been transparent with everything I have done. It's disheartening to witness the continuation of the same hurtful tactics that were once directed at my late father,” Achu wrote.

Alleging that her profession was being used against her with false narratives crafted to tarnish her reputation, Achu said she wanted to emphasise that she had never engaged in any wrongdoing. “The images and content you are misusing were created within the scope of my profession and reflect a genuine part of who I am, which is fully supported by my family. I stand by my work and the integrity with which I approach it,” she added.

Puthuppally Left Democratic Front (LDF) Jaick C Thomas also condemned the cyber attack against Achu, stating that no one with dignity would support personal attacks against anyone. “Whether it be against the former Chief Minister’s daughter or the current Chief Minister’s daughter, personal attacks cannot be accepted,” he said.