CSK vs RR in Chennai: Fans furious over scarce tickets, exorbitant black market rates

While tickets for the April 12 match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals were sold out instantly on April 9, TNM found that many of these tickets were being sold online at exorbitant rates.

news IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have waited for over four years to catch their team in action on their home ground — the MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as Chepauk Stadium — which they proudly refer to as their “fortress”. However, many such fans are left disappointed after being unable to procure tickets for the upcoming match, for which they blame alleged mismanagement on part of the team’s management and Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities. While tickets for the upcoming match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals – happening on April 12 — were sold out in no time on Sunday, April 9, TNM found that many of these tickets were being sold online unofficially in various social media groups, at much higher rates than the original ticket price.

Several CSK fans reached out to TNM, complaining that they are unable to book tickets online. “Even before we reach the payment gateway, it shows that the selected ticket is sold off,” a fan told TNM.

Taking to Twitter, Shankar, a software engineer said, “Unable to grab single ticket for #CSKvsRR match but all the Indiacements employees having atleast 20 tickets. If we ask them they asking 5k for 750rs ticket. This is very bad @ChennaiIPL @srinimamaa16.” (sic)

Usually, a major chunk of the match tickets are sold online, while a small amount of tickets are made available for purchase from the counters at the stadium. This is informed to fans beforehand, leading to large queues outside the counters on the day of offline sales.

TNM also scanned social media for tickets for the April 12 match between CSK and RR, and found that tickets worth Rs 750 were being sold for Rs 4000 via unofficial social media pages. There are pages advertising IPL tickets for exorbitant prices, and with tickets nearly impossible to come by on the official portal, fans are forced to pay these excessive black market rates to attend the match.

Brushing aside allegations of mismanagement in ticket sales, CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, “There is no controversy here… Everyone knows that 80% of the tickets can only be distributed as per our commitments to our club secretaries, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sponsors and others. Based on these, after the commitments, the tickets are sold. That is what we have very clearly said.”

Out of these 80% tickets which are distributed, several thousands of tickets are also given to TNCA (division) clubs. “So, only 18,000 tickets will be on sale for the public. Over 50,000 people are trying online at the same time. There is no technical issue. The problem is that the demand is too high,” said the CSK CEO.

On being asked about tickets being sold at exorbitant rates in the black market, he said that such practices were beyond the control of the team management. “We are selling it to the people, and if they are reselling at a higher price, we have no control over them,” Viswanathan said.

However, this is not the first time that sports fans in India are facing such issues where only limited tickets are being sold to the public while a major chunk of it is reserved for sponsors, cricket clubs and other VIPs.

Speaking to TNM, a senior journalist covering sports said that CSK has absolute control over the sale of tickets. “Corporate boxes are sold in advance and all corporate houses have a box for themselves. Each ticket is worth Rs 5000. Apart from sponsors, tickets have to be given to league clubs which are nearly 300 in number. The Madras Cricket Club (MCC) would take one stand for their members which would be around 5000 to 6000 seats. Tickets for the public are mainly sold from C,D,E and I,J,K stands which are limited in number. All of this happens unquestioned,” he said.