CSK and Chennai police release tribute video for COVID-19 frontline workers

The video, released just hours before the first IPL match of the season, features a few CSK players as well.

news IPL 2020

As the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) starts on Saturday, a tribute video to the COVID-19 warriors in Chennai city was released on YouTube. Sung by playback singer Sathyaprakash and composed by Ghibran, the song 'Salaam Chennai' has been produced in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Police and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and is written by Karthik Netha. The video is directed by Avinaash Hariharan.

Offered as a ‘thank you’ to those working on the frontlines of Tamil Nadu’s battle against COVID-19 viz. police, corporation workers and officials, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, the song touches upon the hard work put in by those at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. ‘You are the change’ is an oft-repeated line in the song, which is a tribute to the frontline warriors and the people who are battling the virus. A few players from Chennai Super Kings including L Balaji, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have also been featured in the video.

Shot across the city’s landmarks like Marina beach, Chennai Central station, Besant Nagar beach, LIC building etc., the video also features several beautiful drone shots of iconic places across the city. “This match is not yet over. We can win in this one only with all your support. Wear a mask. Mask will protect you and you will protect others. Please wash your hands regularly. Maintain social distance,” the players are seen advising in the video.

CSK will play its inaugural match of this year’s IPL on Saturday against Mumbai Indians. The much anticipated match will be held in Abu Dhabi from 7.30 pm IST. The match will also be the first game for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket. The match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and regional Star Sports channels and on Hotstar+Disney website by subscribers.