A Stable BTC Above $27K Could Enable Bulls To Enter BNB, ADA, XMR and TON

Cardano (ADA) has registered over 14% negative returns in the last week.

Bitcoin and Crypto Market watch

Before reading the article, sign up for Cryptogram, a free weekly newsletter on Web3 and crypto.

With Bitcoin registering negative returns in the week, almost the entire crypto market has tumbled down with losses. While bearish signals are rampant in the market currently, a few buying opportunities could emerge, provided a few conditions are met.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $27200. This is an important point, and support at this mark could be significant from the trading views of other altcoins. With returns of negative 9% over the previous week, Bitcoin has seen frequent sell-offs in the last few days, with most traders likely booking profits. A buying opportunity could present itself when Bitcoin trades near $25000.

The current 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) for Bitcoin/USD is at $28701, which has started going down, indicating bears might have overtaken the movement of BTC. For now, traders are eyeing the $25000 mark, below which Bitcoin may suffer losses till $20000. But, if bulls support BTC at its current levels and help sustain its 20-day average, BTC may rally to $31000.

BNB

BNB is trading at $329, faring with over 5% negative returns in the previous week. If its 20-day average is maintained, a buying opportunity will emerge for BNB, which can take the altcoin toward $400. All eyes are on the range between $338 and $346, a consolidation of which could help strengthen bull support for BNB.

ADA

Cardano (ADA) has registered over 14% negative returns in the last week. Bitcoin holding support over $27000 and initiating bullish actions could trigger a buying opportunity for ADA at current prices. ADAâ€™s 20-day average of $0.40 has witnessed a downward action, which indicates heavy selling pressures. This is where buyers could jump in, propel ADA towards a stable 20-day average and initiate a rally.

XMR

Monero (XMR) is trading just above $156, gaining back some losses. If buyers sustained this opportunity and provided Bitcoin remains stable, XMR could consolidate above $157. This could lead to another rally in the altcoins towards $185 and beyond. Increased bearish actions at the immediate juncture may turn the trajectory of XMR, though.

TON

Toncoin (TON), trading at $2.28, could provide a buying opportunity for traders at present levels to boost its trading level to $2.64 and beyond. Presently, bulls are providing support to maintain TONâ€™s support, below which further sell-offs may resume.

Use promocode TNM51 at www.giottus.com/profile#promo after registration to get Rs.51 worth free Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.