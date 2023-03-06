Bitcoin (BTC) at critical support amid potential bearish wave

Bitcoin and Crypto Market watch

On March 5th, Bitcoin remained hovering over crucial support levels as the weekly candle closed, causing concerns of a potential breakdown.

<source: tradingview, Binance>

The BTC/USDT pair had been trading within a narrow range over the weekend, with little movement since a sudden drop on March 3rd due to a margin call related to Silvergate Bank.

<source: Twitter>

Although Bitcoin managed to avoid further losses, analysts cautioned that if the nearby support level failed to hold, the price could still drop significantly lower.

Material Indicators, a monitoring resource, reported that Bitcoin's price action had lost an essential technical support level, and the only remaining support for bulls to hold onto was at $22,000, which was recently a resistance/support flip zone.

According to a Tweet by Material Indicators, the local R/S flip zone is the last chance for bulls to avoid a retest at the trend line. Additionally, the Trend Precognition indicator is showing a downtrend.

The charts accompanying the report showed that the BTC/USDT order book on Binance had bid liquidity at $22,000, with the trend line also at stake:

<source: Twitter>

<source: Twitter>

Michaël van de Poppe, the founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, warned that if the $21,300 support level failed to hold, the price could drop further to around $19,500, and altcoins could see a 15-25% decline.

Despite this, van de Poppe still maintained an optimistic outlook and suggested that Bitcoin could reach $40,000 in a few months. He advised investors to use the dollar-cost averaging strategy and buy even when they don't feel confident.

Research firm Santiment investigated why the market reaction to Silvergate Bank's potential bankruptcy had been so severe.

<source: santiment>

They found that there was an unusually high amount of negative commentary about the markets, with #cryptocrash trending on Twitter, even though Bitcoin had only experienced a mild 5% pullback three days prior.

Santiment suggested that this level of negativity could typically be used to capitalize on the market and that such overwhelmingly bearish sentiment could lead to a nice bounce to silence critics.

