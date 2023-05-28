Crackdown on rowdies: Tamil Nadu police arrest 10 in operation 'DARE'

A total of 16 accused were produced before the court, on Saturday, and their non-bailable warrants were executed.

In a state-wide operation called 'Drive Against Rowdy Elements' (DARE), the Tamil Nadu police apprehended 10 rowdies and gangsters within the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday, May 27. A press release from the police department stated that arrest warrants have been issued against a total of 16 individuals.

During the operation, police personnel conducted inquiries with 804 individuals who have a history of involvement in criminal activities. Among them, 459 history sheeters were arrested and are currently in police custody. Additionally, six rowdies who had pending arrest warrants for the past two months were apprehended, and ten individuals who were under scrutiny voluntarily surrendered at the court.

On Saturday, a total of 16 accused individuals were produced before the court, and their non-bailable warrants were executed. The DARE operation was carried out under the guidance and directives of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.