CPI(M) leader's son Bineesh Kodiyeri taken into custody by ED in Bengaluru drug case

Bineesh Kodiyeri was questioned several times before by the ED in connection with the case.

news Bengaluru Drug Case

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerala state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was on Thursday taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru for his links to an accused in the Bengaluru drug peddling cases. Bineesh had arrived at the Bengaluru Zonal office at 11 am for questioning on Thursday, and the questioning process began. This is the second time that Bineesh has been questioned by the ED in relation to this case. On October 3, he was quizzed for over six hours in connection with the same.

Bineeshâ€™s name surfaced in the Bengaluru drug cases when Anoop Mohammed, a native of Kochi, was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and questioned. Anoop was caught peddling drugs under the cover of running a restaurant in Bengaluru.

Bineesh had maintained that he and Anoop were friends, and that he had financially helped the latter to start a hotel a few years ago. After Bineesh was quizzed by the ED last month in connection with the drugs case, the NCB had sought the details of his statement. Sources say that Bineesh and Anoop had other transactions and were constantly in touch with each other. Anoop was part of a gang operated by a woman called Anikha and the had recovered large amount of narcotics from both Anikha and Anoop.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle in connection with the drugs case filed in Bengaluru filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Gold smuggling case

The drugs case is not the only trouble that Bineesh has found himself in. On September 9, the ED in Kochi had questioned Bineesh in connection with the ongoing controversial gold smuggling case. At the time, the ED had registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It had asked the District Registrar General that his properties be frozen, with no transactions to be allowed on them.

Bineesh was questioned for over 11 hours that day, in connection with the case of gold smuggled through diplomatic baggage via the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The ED told a special court in Kochi that the accused in the drug cases were suspected to have assisted those who are allegedly involved in the gold smuggling case. The ED on Wednesday arrested M Sivsasankar, former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the case.

Also Read: Bineesh Kodiyeri grilled for over 11 hours by ED