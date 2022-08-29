CPI(M) leader's home attacked in Kerala, third attack against party in weeks

A day after the CPI(M) district committee office was attacked allegedly by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers, the house of party district secretary for Thiruvananthapuram, Anavoor Nagappan, came under attack by unidentified persons. This is the third consecutive attack on CPI(M) workers and offices in the state capital since Friday, August 26. Police said that stones were hurled at the house of Nagappan late on Saturday night, damaging the houseâ€™s window panes and a car. "We are examining the CCTV visuals from the area. Not many people travel from those areas late at night. We hope to nab the culprits soon," a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Thampanoor police on Sunday, August 28, arrested three activists of the ABVP, the students wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for allegedly attacking the CPI(M) district committee office in the early hours of Saturday. Police said that the arrests were made after examining CCTV footage. "The accused were arrested from a hospital nearby," police said. The accused were admitted to the hospital on Friday after they allegedly attacked the procession of the CPI(M) on Friday, injuring Left party councillor Gayathri Babu. Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday hit out at the BJP-RSS, and alleged that the attacks were planned by Sangh outfits to create unrest in the state ahead of the Onam festive season.

"First, they attacked the CPI(M) councillor at Vanchiyoor. Later, they attacked the CPI(M) district committee office. Now, the house of the district secretary has been attacked. It's all part of a conspiracy. The BJP-RSS leadership has a role behind it," Sivankutty alleged, adding that the outfits had attempted to create unrest in Kerala during previous festival seasons as well.

He said that earlier also the BJP-RSS had attempted to create unrest in the state during festival seasons.

The attack on the CPI(M) district committee office was carried out by a group of bike-borne men at around 2 am on Saturday. The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone pelting, police had said. Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan had alleged that "RSS criminals" were behind the office attack, which BJP had denied. The BJP is yet to react to the latest incident.

