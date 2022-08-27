CM Pinarayi condemns attacks of CPI(M) office in Thiruvananthapuram

LDF convener EP Jayarajan alleged that it was 'RSS criminals' who were behind the attack.

news Politics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 27, Saturday, condemned the attack on the Thiruvananthapuram district office of the CPI(M) – the party leading the ruling front of the state. He said that a public opinion should be formed against those who target the party offices and its workers. The CPI(M) district committee office in the state capital was pelted with stones by unidentified men in the small hours of Saturday. The attack was carried out by a group of men in motorbikes at around 2am. The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone pelting, police said.

In a statement, CM Pinarayi said, "A strong public opinion should be formed against the attack on the party offices and workers. It's a move to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the state. The police have been instructed to bring the culprits to book." The CM, who visited the district committee office, appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and not to fall for such “provocations”.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor, EP Jayarajan, alleged that "RSS criminals" were behind the attack and expressed hope that police will nab them soon. Party district secretary Anavoor Nagappan also alleged the role of the BJP behind the attack. However, the BJP has not reacted to the allegations.

Jayarajan said that the Sangh Parivar elements were purposefully engaged in 'destroying' the peace and harmony prevailing in the society. "It was RSS criminals, who attacked the district committee office. Stones were hurled on the car of the District Secretary and it seems like their aim was to attack if someone came out of the office on hearing the noises outside."

He further alleged that the BJP never allows the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to function properly and aims to create issues in the council meeting. "When we undertook a march to explain the role of the BJP in hampering the development prospects of Thiruvananthapuram, RSS activists attacked our workers. They were expecting us to retaliate," Jayarajan added.

A Left councillor, Gayathri Babu, was on Friday attacked allegedly by RSS activists.