CPI(M) asks TN govt to act against Sandeep Mittal IPS for pro-RSS posts on Twitter

Under the service rules, IPS officers are supposed to maintain political neutrality, which Sandeep Mittal has not done, the CPI(M) said.

The state secretary of Tamil Nadu CPI(M), K Balakrishnan, has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Home Secretary SK Prabhakar and DGP JK Tripathy, asking them to initiate disciplinary action against Additional DGP Sandeep Mittal for using his official verified social media account to post ‘RSS agenda’. He requested the CM to take action citing that the officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre has been working against the rules for people in civil services.

In his letter, Balakrishnan said, “Additional DGP Sandeep Mittal is actively using his official verified Twitter account to constantly post his views supporting the Union government and RSS and right-wing ideology.” Balakrishnan also cited a few posts of the Additional DGP in August and June, including an August 23 tweet that said Leftists and Islamists have been 'raping' India for centuries.

On August 2, he posted an article about 'three reasons why National Education Policy has rattled Communists and rigid Islamists’.

Three reasons why National Education Policy has rattled Communists and rigid Islamists https://t.co/8a69NAUn6H — Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) August 2, 2020

Balakrishnan said, “The officer has also posted speeches given by RSS leaders. A common citizen of the country has the right to choose their political ideology and promote them. However, if a police officer follows this, he derelicts his duty. His actions are also punishable under the uniformed services guidelines.”

The reference is to The All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which states, “Every member of the Service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the Service.” The rules further demand that every member of the services shall maintain political neutrality and impartiality. The rules also say that members should commit themselves to and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values.

“His posts are against the Constitution and secularism. The posts can also hinder the peace of the society. Hence, he no more holds the qualification to stay in this post,” Balakrishnan said.

The CPI(M) has submitted a list of tweets to the Tamil Nadu government. Here are a few:

देश एक कदम आगे बढ़ता है, यह लोग देश को 10 कदम पीछे धकेल देते हैं। ऐसा कब तक चलेगा? https://t.co/NzEJDOhA3c — Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Mittal has reacted to the letter and blamed the IPS association. "The cat's out of the bag. How have you – IPS Association – allowed yourself to be used by Urban Naxals. You have unfollowed, done media propaganda, asked retired bureaucrats to give threats, and sent false complaints. My statement is true beyond doubt," he said.