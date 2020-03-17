COVID:19: Big stores in Chennai’s T Nagar ordered to close

This includes the popular and ever-crowded Saravana Stores on Ranganathan Street, Pothys, Chennai Silks and other such clothing and jewellery stores in the area.

Big establishments in Chennai’s bustling T Nagar area have been asked to close until the end of the month. This comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami ordered the closure of schools, colleges, theatres, malls and other places on Monday.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash at a press conference on Tuesday, announced that safety measures were being taken on “war footing” against the novel coronavirus in Chennai. In this regard, big establishments have been asked to shut shop in Chennai’s T Nagar area. This includes the popular and ever-crowded Saravana Stores on Ranganathan Street, Pothys, Chennai Silks and other such clothing and jewellery stores in the area.

“We have instructed shops - the bigger establishments which have large footfall - to shut down. This is in the interest of public health. Some of these stores have 1000 people working for them in addition to a huge number of people who visit,” the Corporation Commissioner pointed out.

Explaining that such shops, to which thousands walk in daily, do not fall under the traditional definition of a mall, the Corporation Commissioner added that a specific order has been made in this regard.

“They don't fall under the traditional definition of a mall but the state government told us we can ask establishments to shut down based on the kind of threat it may pose to public health,” he said.

However, the Commissioner said all small shops, groceries stores, milk shops, essential medical shops and hotels will remain open.

T Nagar is one of the most popular shopping destinations in the city. Most of the textile establishments like Pothys, RmKV, Chennai Silks, Saravana Stores, Kumaran Silks, Nalli Silks, and the likes have their commercial stores in the area. T Nagar also has many jewellery shops including GRT, NAC, Kalyan Jewellers, Joy Allukas and more.

Corporation Commissioner Prakash also added that public parks will be closed in the city. Chennai city is home to 525 public parks, according to the information provided on the Greater Chennai Corporation website.