COVID-19 will not spread through imported food: Kerala quotes central authority

An expert committee employed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has found no proof that the disease spreads through food items.

It was informed by the central government that imported food materials will not affect the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday.

An expert committee has been employed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to study if the food materials imported to the country are safe, since the public had such a concern. The committee, after conducting studies, reported that there has been no proof that COVID-19 spreads through food materials, and that the food imported to India from coronavirus-infected countries including China is safe.

The minister said that the report also says that meat cooked at the right temperature is safe to consume. As a precaution, the committee advises to avoid meat that has not been properly cooked or processed. Uncooked vegetables and fruits must be cleaned properly before use. Food items like frozen meat must be heated properly and cooked.

The FSSAI informed that it is examining the situation closely and evaluating the studies by international agencies and scientific research regarding this.

The authority has given instructions to state food safety commissioners to adopt measures to clear the misunderstanding among people that the disease spreads through food items, the minister informed.

She also pointed out that hotels, restaurants and other food distributing centres should ensure that quality hand sanitisers, hand wash and soaps are available. Food safety officials must make the required checks. Owners of the food joints must take care of the need to keep hands clean to avoid the spread of COVID-19.