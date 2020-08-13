At COVID-19 ward in Coimbatore, patients shake a leg to beat stress

The video showed several patients at a COVID-19 treatment facility, singing and dancing their hearts out.

Several patients, admitted to a COVID-19 treatment facility in Coimbatore, were seen singing and dancing their hearts out. This happened at the Codissia Trade Center in Coimbatore where an auditorium that has been converted to a COVID-19 treatment facility witnessed a few patients singing and dancing to Tamil music.

At the centre, patients have been given a giant screen and speakers to watch movies and listen to music, as a means to de-stress.

In these uncertain times when a person can't step out of his bed without thinking about how the coronavirus might affect him, these patients tried to lift their spirits, and even of those who were admitted to the facility.

Some patients who started dancing and singing along with the music, were cheered on by the rest of the patients. The patients were also seen doing a 'Kuthu' dance on a few old Tamil hit songs, and also those by music director Deva.

It is not uncommon to see patients and doctors breaking out into a dance to lift their spirits in such dire times, when the world is witnessing a pandemic.

Earlier, videos of patients dancing in Bellary and Delhi COVID-19 treatment centers had gone viral. Doctors on COVID-19 duty in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, which is the designated hospital for treating people infected by the virus, had decided to alleviate their stress by turning to dance as well.

A video of doctors in Chennai dancing to the song â€˜Happyâ€™ by Pharrel Williams was shared widely.

Even videos of doctors in Karnataka and Kerala applauding recovered COVID-19 patients as they leave the hospitals have gone viral.