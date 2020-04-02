COVID-19: Visitors to Lifestyle store in Chennai’s Phoenix mall told to be cautious

People who had visited the outlet between March 10 and March 17 are to watch out for symptoms.

Chennai Corporation has advised those who had visited the Lifestyle showroom in Phoenix Market City mall in Velachery, Chennai between March 10 and March 17 and those who work in the mall to remain cautious and to seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. The announcement came on Thursday after three persons who were working in the Lifestyle showroom in the mall tested positive for the virus.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Corporation said that all the workers who were employed at the store have been placed under home quarantine.

A 25-year-old woman employee was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, (patient 30) and a 28-year-old man, was tested positive for the virus on March 31 (patient 69). Other than these two employees, one more employee tested positive. The 25-year-old woman is currently being treated under isolation at Ariyalur Government Hospital and the man is undergoing treatment at the Thiruvannamalai Government Hospital. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that the woman contracted the virus from a man from Kerala who later tested positive in Sri Lanka.

Public health authorities are now directly tracking all employees of the mall, instructing them to quarantine themselves immediately. Should they develop any symptoms, they have been asked to report themselves immediately using COVID-19 helplines. (Chennai South helpline number - 89396 31500, Chennai north helpline number - 94464 77658)

An official from the health department told TNM that the authorities have reached out to about 3000 customers who had visited the mall between the said dates. The officer also added that the Corporation is following up with around 360 employees of the store as well and monitoring them.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation had made an urgent announcement asking all those who visited a visa application centre in Kodambakkam on March 15 to immediately isolate themselves. This was after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 revealed that he had visited the visa application centre.

As on Thursday, Tamil Nadu has 309 positive cases of novel coronavirus including six recoveries and one death.