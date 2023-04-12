COVID-19 variant not life-threatening, no need to panic: TN Health Minister

He said that in 95% of samples of COVID-19 patients tested recently, the Omicron variant - BA2A and XBB and their sub-lineages were found.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Tuesday, April 11, told the Assembly that there was no need to panic about the new COVID-19 variant as it was "not life-threatening" and also that no patient has been admitted to the intensive care unit during the current surge in cases. He said that in 95% of samples of COVID-19 patients tested recently, the Omicron variant - BA2A and XBB and their sub-lineages were found. The variant spreads faster but is considered as mild and less dangerous.

Responding to a special call attention motion moved by the opposition, the minister said that only individuals were affected and that there was no cluster formation. He also said that the spread was gradual and the infection was mild. He said that the number of fresh cases in Tamil Nadu was 386 in the past 24 hours while the country had recorded 5,872 cases. Tamil Nadu has 2,099 active cases with five deaths.

Ma Subramanian also said that the death of five persons during the recent surge were "incidental" and added that they were included under COVID-19 death category so that the families can avail of financial assistance. He said that the wearing of masks in public spaces including theatres, marriage halls, commercial complexes, and meeting places would be made mandatory only if the daily fresh cases reaches to 500 or 1,000.

He, however, said that wearing of masks has been made mandatory in all health care centres across the state and doctors, nurses, paramedics and medical and allied students who interact with patients in wards and theatres are to compulsorily wear masks. The minister said that when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government assumed office in May 2021, the availability of oxygen was 230 metric tonnes and this has now been increased to 2,067 tonnes. District collectors were conducting mock COVID-19 drills in all districts to ensure the availability of oxygen, medicines, beds and vehicles, he added.