COVID-19 third wave: Tamil Nadu Assembly session cut short, to end on Jan 7

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker M Appavu was held with all political parties.

The year's first Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session is to conclude on Friday, January 7, cutting the session short to just three days. The session commenced on Wednesday, January 5, with the customary address of the state Governor. With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the state and the onset of the third wave of the pandemic, the decision of cutting the session short was taken on Wednesday, after a meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker M Appavu was held with all political parties.

An obituary reference will be made to departed leaders, former legislators and eminent personalities on Thursday, January 6, following which a supplementary budget for the year 2021-22 will be presented. Further, Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to pass a motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, for the first time, is in the process of live telecasting its proceedings, with this being a trial session for the same. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) live telecasted the Governor's address on Wednesday. DD Podhigai, the Tamil regional news service of Doordarshan, had also done the same apart from the DIPR streaming it live online.

To get first-hand information on the live telecasting procedure, DIPR officials had earlier visited Parliament and several Legislative Assemblies, including Kerala and Maharashtra, where the proceedings are already being live telecasted. The visuals of Question Hour, which is to be held on January 6 and 7 will also be live telecast, along with the Chief Minister's reply to the Governor's address, on Friday.

