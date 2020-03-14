COVID-19: Schools, colleges, cinema halls in Telangana to shut down till March 31

The decision from the government comes after the state recorded its second positive case on Saturday.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, theatres, function halls and cinema halls from Sunday until March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Public exams will take place as scheduled.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, "There is a need to curb public gatherings. Two main decisions have been taken. For 15 days, from tonight (Saturday) to March 31, we have decided to ask all educational institutions -- private and government -- to close. Coaching centres and summer camps also must be closed. We appeal to all educational institutions to close today itself, and not take any risk.”

Only board exams will continue without any disturbance, and arrangements will be made accordingly, the state government said.

"Hostel for government residential schools will continue. Sanitary arrangements are being made. Students can prepare and write their exams," KCR said.

As the wedding season is ongoing, marriage halls where weddings have already been booked will be allowed, as long as the crowd is below 200 people.

"Till March 31, they have a choice to go ahead. After that, no permission will be granted to book halls. We ask owners not to take any bookings after that. We will take action if anyone plans to go ahead," the Chief Minister added.

The state government has also suspended all exhibitions, trade fairs, rallies and other events considered as public gatherings. Indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, amusement parks, zoos and gyms will also be closed, KCR said.

The Chief Minister said that the samples of two more suspected cases have been sent to the National Virology Institute (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

Stating that public transport including the Hyderabad Metro Rail and buses of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) will be in service with adequate sanitation measures, KCR said that supermarkets and shops will remain open.

“We advise people not to gather in big numbers, and disperse quickly,” stressed KCR.

"Cinema halls, bars, pubs and clubs will also be closed.No gatherings will be allowed," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister urged the media not to spread panic. “We will take action against media outlets that spread panic. Media cannot spread false information under the guise of press freedom. My request to them is to please not resort to such false propaganda,” warned KCR.

On Saturday, the state reported its second case of coronavirus after an individual who had returned from Italy tested positive. Speaking in the Assembly earlier in the day, CM KCR said that the patient is stable and responding to treatment. There were two other suspected cases in the state, and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

The state government took these decisions after a cabinet meeting that lasted for over two hours.

“There is no reason to panic. It's not an Indian-born disease. It came from China and has spread now. The first person who was affected has been cured and discharged as well,” KCR said.

KCR urged the public not to panic and get confused, while stressing that the virus is contagious.

The CM stated that precautionary measures have been adopted along the lines of Karnataka, Odisha and Delhi. “Social distancing has become necessary. With this in mind, we are taking steps,” he added.

The Health Department and state government are completely ready. The cabinet has allocated Rs 500 crore to be ready for any eventuality. The money will be at the disposal of the Chief Secretary at any time, said the Chief Minister.

The first person in Telangana who tested positive for coronavirus has now recovered. He has been discharged from Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

India has recorded at least 93 cases of coronavirus disease so far, including two deaths - a 78-year-old man who passed away in Kalaburagi, and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

Services such as public gatherings, events and government programmes have been barred and cancelled in many states, including Karnataka and Kerala. Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut in many as well. Multiplexes, movie theatres, gyms, beauty parlours and swimming pools have also been asked to remain shut in places including Bengaluru and Kerala.

