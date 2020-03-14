Telangana's lone coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Twelve days after being tested positive for coronavirus, the samples of the techie came back negative, twice, said doctors.

news

The software engineer, who was tested positive for coronavirus early this month in Telangana has recovered and was discharged from the government-run Gandhi Hospital late on Friday.

Doctors said the 24-year-old was allowed to go home as he had fully recovered. However, he has been advised strict home isolation for the next two weeks.

The techie, the lone coronavirus positive case from Telangana, was discharged after his samples came back negative twice. The Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao, said with the techie being discharged, Telangana has no coronavirus positive cases anymore.

The techie was tested positive on March 2, a few days after he returned from Dubai, where he was suspected to have contracted the virus. After landing in Bengaluru, where he works for a IT firm, the man reached Hyderabad by bus. For five days, he was under treatment at a private hospital in Secunderabad for flu-like symptoms. As there was no relief, he was sent to Gandhi Hospital where tests showed that he was positive for coronavirus.

Authorities had screened all his family members, those who came into contact with him at the private hospital and also those who travelled with him in the bus from Bengaluru. A total of over 45 people who were in contact with the techie were tested. None of them were found to be positive for coronavirus.

The recovery made by the techie comes at a time when the number of identified COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in India has touched 81 with two deaths reported.

The first death was of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, Karnataka, on March 10. At the time of his death, he was only a suspected case and was confirmed positive only after his death on March 12. The man had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29.

The second death has been reported in New Delhi where a 68-year-old with a history of diabetes and hypertension had tested positive for coronavirus.

(with IANS inputs)