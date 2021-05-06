COVID-19: Ravi Tejaâ€™s â€˜Khiladiâ€™ theatrical release postponed

Helmed by director Ramesh Verma, â€˜Khiladiâ€™ features Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.

Popular Tollywood actor Ravi Teja, who is popularly known as â€˜Mass Maharajaâ€™ by fans, announced that the theatrical release of his upcoming Tollywood movie Khiladi has been postponed in view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

The makers announced on social media that the release date will be notified to fans once the situation returns to normalcy. The Ramesh Varma directorial was initially slated to hit the big screens on May 28.

Announcing the news, director Ramesh Varma wrote, â€œKeeping the current #Covid19 Pandemic in mind, Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl's #Khiladi has been postponed! A New Release Date will be announced soon (sic)."

The teaser of the film was released by the makers on April 12. Featuring Ravi Teja in different avatars, the teaser set the tone for a promising action thriller.

Apart from starring Ravi Teja in the lead, Khiladi also features actors Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer and Anasuya Bharadwaj will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Khiladi is bankrolled jointly by Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in as the music composer, while Sujith Vaassudev and GK Vishnu are on board as the cinematographer. Khiladi has editing by Amar Reddy Kudumla.

Ravi Teja was last seen in the action entertainer Krack which released in January this year. Helmed by Gopichand, Krack starred Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

Earlier the theatrical release of other Tollywood movies such as Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati starrer Viraata Parvam, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya, Tuck Jagadish starring Nani and Aishwarya Rajesh and Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s upcoming movie Love story were postponed owing to the surge in number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Watch the teaser of 'Khiladi'