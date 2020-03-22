COVID-19: Prices of face masks, hand sanitisers capped in Tamil Nadu

The price capping was announced by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs via a notification on March 21.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Two days after members from Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association (TNCDA) met with Minister of Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar, the prices of hand sanitisers and face masks have now been capped. The price capping was announced by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs via a notification on March 21.

#TN_Together_AgainstCorona #Coronavirus: The Government of India has capped the prices of #surgicalmasks and #sanitizers.

- 3ply surgical mask at ₹10

- 2ply mask at ₹8

- 200ml sanitizer at ₹100



The new rates will be applicable throughout the country till 30 June.#TNGovt pic.twitter.com/LWsYOm3HIN — Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) (@TNeGA_Official) March 22, 2020

Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) tweeted that a 3-ply surgical mask will be sold at Rs 10 and a 2-ply surgical mask will be sold at Rs 8. A 200 ml-bottle of hand sanitiser will be sold at Rs 100 and these rates will be applicable until June 30.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 13, the Centre notified under Essential Commodities Act, 1955 that face masks and hand sanitisers will be essential commodities until June 30, 2020. The 2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks and N95 masks were notified under this new order.

During their meeting with Vijayabaskar, members of Tamil Nadu Chemists’ and Druggists’ Association assured the state government that they were ready to sell face masks and hand sanitisers at procurement rates. These procurement rates, however, were subject to change, they added.

“These rates change daily. Earlier, the face masks were sold at Rs 5 to Rs 6. On Friday, the 2-ply face masks in Chennai were sold at Rs 25 while N95 masks were sold upto Rs 350. We expect the rates to be regularised in a couple of days,” said K Selvan, General Secretary of TNCDA.

Explaining that the association has issued a circular to all its members about 15 days ago to not overprice face masks and hand sanitisers, Selvan stated that those who flouted this new order will be removed from the association.

According to reports, police personnel in Chennai underwent training on how to make disinfectants and hand sanitisers to ensure that there is no lack of disinfectants.