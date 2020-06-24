COVID-19 patient and accused in a case spits on guard, flees Bengaluru hospital

The 30-year-old man had tested positive on Tuesday and got admitted to VIctoria Hospital.

news Coronavirus

A COVID-19 patient and an accused in a criminal case fled the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday after allegedly spitting at the security guard present at the isolation facility.

“The person is an accused in a criminal case and was admitted yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Today he spat on our security staff and ran away,” Dr Asima Banu. COVID-19 nodal officer at Victoria Hospital told TNM.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru South Rohini Sepat Katoch also confirmed the incident. She said police are working to nab the accused and a First Information Report has also been registered.

“The man is a 30-year-old and had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and got admitted. He was arrested initially by DJ Halli police in connection with an assault case. Today he spat at the security staff in the hospital and ran away,” the DCP told TNM.

The officer refused to share further information in connection with the development.

SInce the onset of the pandemic, there have been reports of many patients who were kept in isolation wards or quarantine facilities trying to flee. This may be the first case of a patient fleeing a treatment facility in the state.

Corporator Imran Pasha, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, was arrested on June 7 following his recovery from COVID-19 as he led a celebratory march to his home from the hospital. He was seen waving at a group of supporters who circled his car in a busy road and were also seen bursting crackers. SImilarly on the way to the hospital, his supporters had gathered around the ambulance and he was seen waving at them.

Videos of both the incident went viral on social and instant messaging platforms.