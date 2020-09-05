COVID-19 negative reports compulsory for Telangana legislatureâ€™s monsoon session

The Speaker said since the session was being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special arrangements would be made to ensure physical distancing and other rules.

The Telangana legislatureâ€™s monsoon session will begin on September 7, and only those who test negative for CVID-19 will be allowed to attend the session.

Apart from all members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, the staff, media persons covering the session, personal staff of the ministers and marshals have to undergo tests before September 6 and submit their reports.

The decision was taken on Friday at a meeting Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy held with Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and officials on the arrangements for the session.

All legislators, staff members and others will have to compulsorily wear face masks. "Those without masks will not be allowed," he said.

Two special diagnostic centres have been set up in the Assembly and the Council with experienced doctors and medical staff for the legislators. Two ambulances will also be kept on standby.

The legislators can undergo COVID-19 tests in their respective districts. Both the presiding officers appealed to legislators, employees and others not to come for the session if they test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms.

Every legislator will be provided a kit comprising an oximeter, mask, sanitiser and other items.

Prashanth Reddy said the seating arrangements in both the Assembly and Council halls were changed to ensure six-feet distance between two members. Additional seats were provided for this in both the Houses.

The Municipal Administration and Health Departments and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be taking up sanitisation of the Assembly premises and surroundings twice a day.

While a couple of aides of ministers will be allowed, no personal staff of legislators will be permitted during the session. There will be no entry for visitors during the session, which is likely to last for 20 days.

Media persons will not be allowed in lobbies while the media point in Assembly premises will be removed to avoid crowding. Leaders of various parties used to address media persons at the media point during every session.



(With IANS inputs)

