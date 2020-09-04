Govt chalks plan to make Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar cycle-friendly

Telanganaâ€™s three major cities are part of 95 cities that have registered for Government of Indiaâ€™s â€˜India Cycle4Change challengeâ€™.

Hoping to bring down pollution and safeguard the environment, the Telangana government has decided to promote cycling as a transport option in the major cities in Telangana. The state government is contemplating to make best use of the central governmentâ€™s initiative â€˜India Cycle4Challengeâ€™ (C4C Challenge) under the smart cities mission by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Out of the 95 cycle-friendly cities across India that have registered for the Challenge, three citiesâ€”Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar are from Telangana.

According to the government, the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are providing the needed technical advice and guidance for implementing the C4C Challenge in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporationâ€™s (GHMC) jurisdiction.

Hyderabadâ€™s Khairatabad region which falls under the Central Zone has been chosen by HUMTA and GHMC to implement the C4C challenge. The concerned officers are in talks with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to prepare plans for cycle tracks in Khairatabad Central Zone.



23 kms in Khairatabad has been identified covering 7 cycle tracks. Initially, 10 kms will be considered for implementation. Based on the feedback, the other tracks will be decided accordingly. As part of implementation of cycle tracks, necessary signages, road markings, temporary barricading and plug play bollards will be provided.

Available spaces at HMRL stations, TSRTC terminals /depots, MMTS stations will be used for locating Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) Docks, for the purpose of first and last mile connectivity.

In the near future, it is also proposed to implement cycle lanes in phased manner for 450 km covering Cyberabad / HI-TEC City, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Financial district, Hyderabad Knowledge centre and Kokapet area.

According to experts, in the post COVID-19 scenario, cycling would be a viable option for short distance trips. Hence the idea of cycle lanes in Telanganaâ€™s three big cities.



The C4C Challenge initiative will be implemented in 2 stages; the first stage covers planning of cycle tracks on a pilot project basis. Taking feedback, creating awareness in the public etc., as decided by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

Based on the pilot project implementation and the concept plans and scale-up strategies submitted by 95 cities, the government of India will shortlist 11 cities for taking forward to stage - 2 by 28th October, 2020.

The shortlisted 11 cities will be awarded with Rs. 1 Crore by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

The National and International experts will provide expertise and guidelines for the shortlisted 11 cities in C4C Challenge. The completion of stage - 2 cycle network is expected by 31st May, 2021.

