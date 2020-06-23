COVID-19: Karnataka reports 322 new cases, 107 from Bengaluru city

The state has all also reported 6004 discharges out of the total 9721 cases reported in Karnataka.

According to the latest Karnataka Health Department bulletin as of Tuesday evening, there are a total of 322 new cases of coronavirus reported in the state. This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 3,526.

The total number of deaths in the state so far has come up to 150, following the reporting of 8 new deaths in the state.

Bengaluru Urban district has reported 107 cases of coronavirus out of the total 322 cases reported in the state on Tuesday. This brings the total active cases in Bengaluru city to 996 cases. The total COVID deaths reported in this city so far has been 73.

59 of the new cases have been reported as either influenza like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). 21 out of the total cases in Bengaluru are still undergoing contact tracing. The rest are all contact cases, the bulletin reported.

Some media reports suggest that Bengaluru might be in a stage of community transmission of the virus, and the state government has already announced that certain areas in the city would go back into lockdown. However, members of the opposition have said that the entire city should ideally go into lockdown mode.

Out of the new cases, the bulletin reported that 69 cases have originated from interstate and international passengers. The five international passengers had returned from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and San Francisco, USA respectively, to the Bengaluru International Airport.

The state has reported that 120 patients have been admitted to the ICU. Most of the patients were in ICU from Bengaluru with 71 cases being reported in the city. Kalaburagi reported that 11 patients were in the ICU, with the districts of Dharwad and Tumakuru reporting six cases in the ICU each.

The total number of people who are under observation of the health department for being contacts of previously positive patients is 37,338 people, according to the bulletin. The state is employing digital surveillance to ensure that those under quarantine do not breach their quarantine.

Due to the surveillance, the state was also able to detect and penalise more than a lakh infractions of home quarantine rules.

The state has reported 274 new discharges, taking the total discharges in the state to more than 6,000 people who have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from coronavirus. According to the bulletin, Kalaburagi has reported the maximum number of discharges on this date, with 48 people being discharged after recovering from coronavirus. Bidar reported 42 discharges, Raichuru reported 36 discharges, Ballari reported 33 discharges and Yadagiri reported 30 discharges. Bengaluru urban district reported that 24 people have been discharged from hospitals in the city.

Among the eight new deaths reported in the state, all have been reported as being either SARI or ILI patients. Six of the deaths have been reported from Bengaluru city. All of the disease from Bangalore city complained of fever breathlessness and cough. The patients passed away between June 18 and June 22. Four of the deceased were male patients and the other two were female patients. The youngest patient who passed away was a 40-year-old man who had breathlessness and was diagnosed with SARI. The oldest patient was an 85-year-old woman patient with ILI. She had complained of fever.

One patient has been reported dead from Dakshina Kannada district. The patient was a 70-year-old male who complained of breathlessness, fever and body aches. He had comorbidities of diabetes and chronic smoking. The patient passed away on June 23. He had been admitted to hospital on June 10.

One patient has been reported to have passed away in Ballari district. The patient was an 85 year old woman who complained of breathlessness with vomiting, and decreased appetite. She had no comorbidities. She was admitted to hospital on June 17 and passed away on June 22.

