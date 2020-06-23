Bengaluru cop who tested positive for coronavirus reportedly dies by suicide

The 49-year-old deceased was a head constable with the 4th battalion of KSRP.

A Karnataka State Reserve Police Force (KSRP) officer has died in a reported suicide on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru. According to Indiranagar Police, the 49-year-old head constable with the 4th battalion of KSRP was being transported to a designated hospital in a police bus after his test results came back positive. However, his body was found in the bus when it reached the hospital.

Previous reports of suicide have also emerged in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. The first such incident was reported on April 27, when a 50-year-old man who had been admitted ti the COVID-19 ward of Victoria Hospital also died by suicide. There have also been reports of suicide by individuals who were kept in institutional quarantine, particularly among interstate returnees.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, four more police officers, who were placed under institutional quarantine in Marathahalli since Friday, tested positive. The four were part of the 11-member team who had arrested four accused from Hosur in Tamil Nadu. They were put in institutional quarantine after one of the accused tested positive.

The stateâ€™s police force has till date seen three policemen succumbing to the disease.

With the high increase in cases among police personnel in the state, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had demanded dedicated testing centres for the police force, following a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa.

In wake of the increasing cases, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Sunday ordered all police staff in the city above the age of 55 to remain at home as they are more vulnerable. For this period, he said staying home will be counted as duty for these staff.

Till Monday night, the number of police officers who contracted the infection in Bengaluru alone was 59, with 49 of them currently hospitalised. A total of six police stations were also shut down temporarily for sanitisation and fumigation purposes.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.