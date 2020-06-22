Data released by the Karnataka government has shown that about 44.86% of 1.31 lakh total violations in home quarantine in the state were reported in Bengaluru.

Since the lockdown was imposed in March, 58,832 home quarantine violations were reported in Bengaluru while 15,157 people were warned by authorities. The total number of violations among people in home quarantine is 1,31,130.

In some cases, first information reports were also registered against the violators.

Elsewhere, 11,307 violations were reported in Mysuru district while 3,951 individuals were warned by officials. On Saturday alone, 2270 violations were reported in the district.

Another district with a high number of violations was Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka. 10,385 violations were reported in the district while 4438 people were warned.

The coastal Dakshina Kannada district reported 8256 violations including 1850 on June 20.

As of Sunday, there are over 34,000 people in Karnataka who are quarantined either at home or in facilities set up by the government.

International travellers and interstate travellers except from Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are mandated home quarantine in Karnataka.

Travellers arriving in Karnataka from Tamil Nadu and Delhi have to be in institutional quarantine for three days before undergoing 11 days of home quarantine. Travellers arriving from Maharashtra have to undergo 7 days of institutional quarantine and 7 days of home quarantine.

Moreover, contacts of known COVID-19 patients are being traced and isolated by the Karnataka government.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 9150 of which 3391 are active cases. The number of cases reported in Bengaluru climbed to 1272 on Sunday after 428 cases were reported in the last three days.