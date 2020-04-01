COVID-19: K’taka Edu Dept reiterates schools can’t ask for advance fees

Private school managements say that they depend on the monthly fees to pay their staff.

In wake of complaints that some private schools in Bengaluru are demanding fees for the next academic year in advance, amidst the COVID-19 lakdown, the Education Department in Karnataka has issued a strict warning. This circular comes even though the state government had already asked schools to wait till the current crisis is over through a circular issued last week.

The circular issued on March 30 by the Department of Public Instruction reiterated, “All Government/Aided/Unaided institutions were instructed to postpone the admission process of students for the academic year 2020-21 until further orders through this office circular even number dated 24.03.2020.”

The circular said that despite the earlier order, it had come to the department’s notice that some private institutions are sending letters, emails and SMSes to parents, insisting on payment for the months of April and May.

The department warned that the it will initiate criminal cases against erring school managements as per the provision of section (3) of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 Disaster Management Act, Section 188 of the IPC and stringent action will be initiated for the withdrawal of recognition of the concerned school as per the provision of Karnataka Education Act.

In response to this directive, school managements have said not all schools have enough resources to pay their staff without the school fees. To this effect, they have also written a letter to the Chief Secretary.

“Most schools, especially ‘budget schools’ are dependent on monthly fees collection,” said Shashi Kumar, principal of Blossoms School and General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

“As it is, 15-20% of parents fail to pay the fees. Usually, there are some parents who would pay these arrears before the final exams, which is a bad practice, but it exists. Apart from this the government owes the schools Rs 1,200-1,300 crore in RTE (Right to Education) fee reimbursements. Mostly 90% of the schools charge Rs 30,000-40,000 maximum and these schools are mostly state boards and these schools have all types of staff from teachers, drivers, attenders – so how are we supposed to pay their salaries?” he asked.

He added, “When you (government) already owe us Rs 1,200 crore plus, why are you administering us when you are the regulator? Yes there are some bad sheep in the fraternity, but why are you punishing us all? And we have not been given any comforts with regards to our bills or loans. At least people who can pay, let them pay, and if people have difficulty let them ask us.”

Other than the issue of fees, there have also been reports of some school managements curtailing non-essential staff from their payrolls.

While there have been cases of schools terminating bus drivers and allied staff, some teaching staff have also been asked to leave. This is also a violation of the government's order asking employers not to terminate or delay/curtail wages of employees during the ongoing crisis.