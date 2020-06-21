COVID-19 deaths rise to 757 in Tamil Nadu, 600 of them in Chennai alone

The number of active cases meanwhile shot up to 25,863, bringing the total number of people tested positive to 59,377.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu recorded 53 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities reported in the state since March 9 to 757. In Chennai alone, 601 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19.

The number of active cases meanwhile shot up to 25,863, bringing the total number of people tested positive to 59,377. The number of total cases in Chennai, meanwhile, rose to 41,172. The second on the list is Chengalpattu, with 3,745 cases, while Thiruvallur has recorded 2534 cases till Sunday.

On Sunday, of the 53 deaths, 34 deaths were in government hospitals, while 16 were in private hospitals. Three more deaths were recorded in government institutions such as Railway hospitals and ESI hospitals. Of the sixteen people who died in government hospitals, three did not suffer from any comorbidities.

This included a 60-year-old man from Chennai who was admitted on June 19 in the Stanley Government College and Hospital. He died a day later due to Cardio-Respiratory Arrest, Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and was COVID-19 positive. The second is a 50-year-old man from Thiruvannamalai district who was admitted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital on June 20 at 12.05 pm. He died less than three hours later due to respiratory Failure, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and COVID-19 pneumonia. The third death is a 61-year-old male from Chennai who was admitted on June 15 and died on June 20 due to Cardiopulmonary Arrest, COVID-Pneumonia and Multifocal Atrial Tachycardia.

Amongst the youngest to die in government hospitals on Sunday is a 34-year-old man from Tirunelveli district who had bronchial asthma and congenital kyphoscoliosis. He was admitted on June 12 to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. He died on June 19 due to respiratory failure, COVID positive status, restrictive lung disease, congenital kyphoscoliosis and bronchial asthma.

Two other relatively young persons to die from the virus included a 40-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

The woman who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital and had no comorbidities except hypothyroidism. She was admitted on June 19 and died on June 20 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID pneumonia, ARDS, respiratory failure and hypothyroidism.

The man, meanwhile, was from Villupuram district and suffered from Type II diabetes mellitus. The patient died on June 21 due to septicaemia, septic shock, diabetes mellitus, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Gangrene Left Leg and was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The youngest person to succumb in a private hospital, meanwhile, was a 49-year-old woman from Chengalpattu with diabetes mellitus. She died on June 20 due to ARDS, septic shock and COVID-19.