COVID-19 daily deaths in Tamil Nadu fall below 20 for first time in five months

The last time the state recorded deaths below 20 was on June 12.

In a bright spot for Tamil Naduâ€™s COVID-19 numbers, the number of deaths reported on Monday fell to below 20 for the first time since June. The state added 2257 more COVID-19 cases on Monday to its tally, of which 585 were from Chennai. The total number of patients currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the state stands at 18,825.

As per reports, the deaths of 18 patients was reported on Monday in the state medical bulletin. The last time the number of deaths in Tamil Nadu was below 20 was on June 12 and it went up to 127 deaths per day in August. The total number of persons who have died so far due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is 11,362. Of the 18 deaths reported on Monday, 10 came from Chennai and the remaining eight came from eight districts, each reporting one death.

Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore reported 189 new cases on Monday, Thiruvallur 125 and Chengalpattu 113 new cases. Tiruppur added 112 new cases while Salem district reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Five districts reported over 50 fresh COVID-19 cases and three districts reported cases in single digits.

As far as Chennai is concerned, four of the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have very less number of active cases. Manai has only 47 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday while Sholinganallur has 93 cases. Madhavaram has 162 active cases while Tondiarpet has 202 persons currently being treated for COVID-19. Anna Nagar has 435 active patients, which is the highest in the GCC limits. A report also said that around 95% of all the COVID-19 patients in GCC limits have recovered.

In view of the festival season, the GCC and the Chennai police have also tightened the surveillance in the cityâ€™s shopping centres like T Nagar in order to regulate the crowds. The GCC workers will also be involved in conducting regular inspections and taking samples of the shopkeepers in the area to ensure that there are no infections in the coming days.