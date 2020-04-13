COVID-19: Chennai Corp makes wearing of masks mandatory while stepping out

Movement passes of those without masks would be cancelled, said the Corporation Commissioner.

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday made it mandatory for citizens stepping outside to wear masks. The municipal body has said that it will take stringent action against violators. Being found without masks could lead to the cancellation of movement passes during the lockdown and impounding of vehicles.

“It is hereby ordered under the relevant statutes of Epidemics Control Act and Public Health Act that all persons are to wear masks compulsorily once they step out of their homes. As long as the public are moving outside, they’ve to wear it. If found without masks, then their movement passes will be canceled and vehicles will be impounded for three months. This comes into effect forthwith” said the Corporation Commissioner.

Earlier in the day, the Coimbatore Corporation had announced the same measure in the district.

As of Monday, Chennai and Coimbatore are the districts which have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 205 and 126 cases respectively (including recovered and dead).

Mumbai and Telangana have also adopted the compulsory wearing of masks.

Since medical studies and experts have pointed out that the novel coronavirus infection spreads through droplets released while sneezing, coughing or talking, wearing masks will prevent the droplets from escaping and potentially infecting others. It is also expected to protect a person from inhaling droplets carrying the virus.