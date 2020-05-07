COVID-19 in Chennai: As cases spike, focus shifts from North to Central Chennai

While North Chennai has been the focus of officials with 542 COVID-19 cases, Chennai Central has over 1200 cases as of May 5.

Chennai is Tamil Nadu’s biggest hotspot of COVID-19, accounting for half of its total number of cases. The city, that is the state’s focal point, has seen two distinct patterns emerge within a short span of a month. While in April we saw cases spiking after state Health Department began testing the Tablighi Jamaat attendees, now the focus is on the Koyambedu vegetable market cluster which has since spread COVID-19 to districts like Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Perambalur, etc.

Here is a breakdown of Chennai’s zone-wise COVID-19 infections. What are the areas currently under the radar?

North Chennai

Zone April 30* May 1* May 2* May 3* May 4* May 5* 1 Thiruvottiyur 16 19 20 22 29 32 2 Manali 2 3 5 5 10 13 3 Madhavaram 4 4 8 9 24 27 4 Tondiarpet 77 101 110 118 136 149 5 Royapuram 199 216 252 275 299 321

*Number of COVID-19 cases as of that day

The North Chennai region has been in focus since the very beginning of the epidemic in Tamil Nadu. The whole of North Chennai put together has 155 containment areas, which is only marginally higher than Central Chennai, and 542 COVID-19 cases as of May 5. The neighbourhood of Royapuram in the city’s north has seen several positive cases crop up over the past few weeks and was one of the very first hotspots. At present, there 83 containment zones in Royapuram (zone five) with a total of 301 cases. “The slum areas of Royapuram are particularly affected with 12-13 cases in some streets,” said Royapuram COVID-19 zone officer Manoharan.

In Thiruvottiyur, (zone one) while the initial cases were all among those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, the scenario is totally different now. According to its zonal officer Lawrence, “We have cases from different communities which include Hindu, Muslims and others. Most of these people have contracted the virus from contacts or even extended contacts. Some have worked as domestic help in the houses of positive patients, others are staying in the same complex as those tested positive. This way the virus has spread.” The zonal officers are also looking at possible emerging cases from the Koyambedu market cluster.

The spike in Madhavaram (zone three) is due to a couple of workers from the milk factory testing positive for the infection. A containment zone has been drawn around Madhavaram Milk Colony on May 2. On May 4, 15 new cases emerged from this zone, a sudden jump from three to four cases per day that were being reported until then.

While earlier, entire streets were being turned into containment zones if a person from the street tested positive, now 20 houses on either side of a confirmed case are being placed under the containment zone. In Ambattur, another area which saw 30 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, the most vulnerable areas include Mogappair and Padi Kuppam where several positive cases have cropped up. Neighbourhoods surrounding these localities too are being closely surveyed.

Central Chennai

Zone April 30* May 1* May 2* May 3* May 4* May 5* 6 Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 210 259 290 324 357 395 7 Ambattur 27 33 42 58 67 98 8 Anna Nagar 86 92 108 130 144 169 9 Teynampet 105 132 145 166 206 230 10 Kodambakkam 97 116 141 199 257 327

*Number of COVID-19 cases as of that day

Among Central Chennai zones, the spotlight has been on Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone six) since the very beginning with patients tracing their source of infection to the single source event. Central Chennai itself has 149 containment areas with 1,219 COVID-19 cases in total as of May 5.

As of April 30, this zone had 210 cases and the number has only been increasing by 50 on an average every day. Speaking to TNM, PN Sridhar, Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC), Central Chennai says, “In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar itself, two main streets have the most number of cases - Mothilal Street and Thattakulam. Both are in ward 77 that has the maximum number of cases in the city.” Earlier this week, at least 160 cases were from this ward.

RDC explains that the source of infection was from a single patient who had returned after visiting Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for regular treatment earlier in April. “The area itself is tightly packed and this is the reason why it spread within the containment area. Even though we had barricaded the street, the close proximity of houses made it difficult to stop the spread inside the containment area,” he explains.

However, the number of cases is slowly reducing, he shares. “Last week we had about 49 new cases being reported regularly. Now this is around 35 to 36 on an average. In another few days it should start coming down further,” he adds.

Meanwhile, another zone in Central Chennai has emerged to become the next big hotspot.

Zone 10 - Kodambakkam - has been reporting a spurt in cases ever since the spotlight turned on Koyambedu wholesale market in the city. While the market has been closed, its adjoining areas have started to report an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

“Earlier this zone reported about 20 to 30 cases only but this has now increased. For the past two to three days we have been seeing about 50 new COVID-19 cases daily. This is because those who have shops in the Koyambedu market or working there have their houses in this zone. For that matter, it is not just zone 10 but also the adjoining zones of Anna Nagar (zone eight) and Valasaravakkam (south Chennai zone 11),” he adds.

As for Teynampet (zone nine), a sudden increase was attributed to a social worker who had distributed food to those in his area. This led to 42 cases on a single street - VR Pillai Street that comes under division 120 - in the area.

South Chennai

Zone April 30* May 1* May 2* May 3* May 4* May 5* 11 Valasaravakkam 40 60 77 92 114 146 12 Alandur 9 9 10 10 10 11 13 Adyar 20 21 27 29 44 53 14 Perungudi 9 9 10 10 12 15 15 Sholinganallur 3 3 5 6 10 13

*Number of COVID-19 cases as of that day

South Chennai has the least number of novel coronavirus cases compared to the other two regions. The focus, however, is on Valasaravakkam (zone 11) for neighbouring Koyambedu market. Alby John, RDC South says that the whole of south region put together has about 50 containment areas. The region has 53 containment areas and 238 COVID-19 cases as on May 5.

“The number of cases are generally less in the southern region. The spurt is only in Valasaravakkam and that is related to the Koyambedu market. Maduravoyal and Nerkundram are close to Koyambedu market. This is the reason why we are seeing an increase in cases. Wards 145, 144 and 148 are under focus here because we are getting a large number of cases,” he says.

When a fruit vendor from Thiruvanmiyur market tested positive for COVID-19, officials sealed it and tested all vendors from the market. Notably, on May 4, Adyar zone reported 15 COVID-19 cases, as opposed to two to three it averaged per day earlier.

“The increase in the number of cases coming in from Adyar is from the Thiruvanmiyur market. A few more vendors have tested positive and so we have deferred opening of the market to the end of this week. We have isolated the cases and are following up. This is also a standalone case because only vendors have tested positive,” he adds.

Notably on Wednesday, another spike emerged from the Velachery area where a vegetable vendor tested positive. “When we tested all close contacts they have all tested positive,” he shared.