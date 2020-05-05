As COVID-19 cases spike in TN, govt says asymptomatic patients can stay at home

It has been reported that 98% of those tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai were found to be asymptomatic.

On Tuesday, officials from the Tamil Nadu state government issued an order stating that only individuals with symptoms of coronavirus disease will be admitted to hospitals and that asymptomatic individuals would be isolated at their homes. This comes as per directions which were earlier advised by the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR).

Earlier in the last week of April, it was reported that almost 98% of the cases of coronavirus disease seen in Chennai alone were individuals who were asymptomatic for the disease. Asymptomatic individuals are those who have been infected with the virus but do not exhibit any symptoms of an infection, they are also called ‘carriers’ of the disease.

The government’s order comes a day after the state reported over 500 new cases on Monday. Officials say though the state has enough beds and facilities, this is being done to prevent an influx of patients to hospitals. Moreover, asymptomatic patients do not need hospitalisation.

“As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase, the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate, or severe and accordingly treated in health facilities. However, very mild/ pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation,” reads the order issued by the state government.

This has been identified as individuals who have almost no relevant symptoms but may show signs of a sore throat or another symptom which could easily be indicative of a common cold.

While carriers may not express symptoms themselves, there is still a large presence of the virus in their body which can be transmitted to others. Individuals with lower immunity (immunocompromised) or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, are at a higher risk of getting sick in such a manner.

There is enough evidence to show that those who are carriers can stay home and treat themselves on a symptomatic basis will be able to make a good recovery without hospital admission. This is the result of their immune system being able to fight off the infection without causing excess damage.

“All individuals who are brought to the hospital with suspected COVID-19 symptoms will undergo triaging in the emergency department. Doctors who are overseeing the COVID-19 patients will examine them and those who are eligible for isolation at home will be able to do so,” states Dr Jayanthi, the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, to TNM.

Officials from the Centers for Diseases Control (CDC) in the United States have known as early as April that a significant number of individuals are carriers who aren’t even aware that they are spreading the virus. In one report by the CDC, seven clusters of cases identified in Singapore most likely were the result of presymptomatic transmission.

In order to be eligible for home isolation, a medical officer must ascertain that an individual is showing no symptoms or has extremely mild symptoms (such as a sore throat and cold but no fever). It is preferred that they have their own room, ideally with a separate toilet facility that they can use during the isolation period. A caregiver must be available at home 24x7, who will be able to act as the point of contact between the hospital and the individual during the entire home isolation period. Caregivers will be started on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a precaution, as prescribed by the doctor. Both patients and caregivers must be given zinc, vitamin C and multivitamin supplements in addition to Nilavembu kudineer and Kabasura kudineer for a period of 10 days.

“People who are currently admitted to the hospital and fall under the category of asymptomatic or presymptomatic and are eligible to be under home isolation can request doctors at the hospital for the same. If the doctors examine them and deem them to be eligible to remain in isolation at their homes, they can then be sent home with the needful instructions and care,” she adds.

It is important to note that several countries, including parts of the US, have adopted policies wherein asymptomatic individuals have been advised to isolate themselves at home instead of presenting to hospitals for treatment. Should an individual under home isolation develop fever or their symptoms worsen, the hospital must be informed at once and they may require care at the hospital.