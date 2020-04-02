The government of Telangana began distribution of supplies and money to white ration card holders and to migrant labourers in the state today. This has caused trouble with people crowding various ration shops, despite social distancing protocols that are in place.

Though hundreds of migrant laborers lined up at the counters anticipating to collect the ration of 12 kg rice and cash grant of Rs. 500 per person, not everyone was given the same. Only those persons whose names feature in a list compiled by the Labour commission and sent to the Civil Supplies department will be given ration supplies and cash. A total of 3.35 lakhs migrants are in the list, officials say. Meanwhile, about 2.8 crore white ration card holders in the state will be given Rs.1500 as cash, and 12 kg rice per person.

A ground report from Begum Bazaar in #Hyderabad wherein the govt's 12Kgs rice and Rs 500 per person is being distributed to migrant labours. Hundreds have queued up to collect the same. They're happy and elated. #COVIDー19 #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/Dntjd1bLtx — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) April 1, 2020

Videos being shared on social media showed police having a tough time controlling those who lined up as they stood close to each other.

A bad example of social distancing at Musheerabad in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/AAjGwq69Zl — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) April 1, 2020

At several locations, maintaining social distancing in the lines became an issue despite the police presence at the counters. This was witnessed at locations such as Musheerabad, Begum Bazaar, Bowenpally and others in Hyderabad. To control the crowd, names of labourers were verified against the list, and tokens given to those. The rest were sent back home.

Speaking to TNM, Begum Bazar Station House Officer (SHO) said, “Initially there were a lot of people lined up at the counter and it became difficult to maintain the crowd, however there were only 391 people who were given tokens based on a list and were given the ration and the money. We made them stand in the queue by maintaining social distancing and sent off remaining people.”

As per the civil supplies department, there are about 17000 ration shops across the state where distribution of rice began. Separate counters were set up for migrant labourers and for the state ration card holders.