COVID-19 cases at IIT-Madras rise to 30

The students have a mild infection, officials said, and that they have been quarantined inside one hostel on the campus

Eighteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported on the IIT-Madras campus on Friday, April 22, taking the total number of cases reported at the institute to 30. The premium institute had been declared a COVID-19 zone on Thursday. The students, who all have mild infections according to reports, have not been hospitalised, and have been isolated at a hostel on the campus. The students underwent a basic checkup at the Guindy government hospital. While sources in IIT Madras told IANS that they were ready to admit the students at Guindy Government hospital, doctors have informed them that the students do not require hospital administration.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who visited the campus a day ago, said that the 12 people who were initially infected were vaccinated, doing fine and do not require hospitalisation. "We have collected 365 samples as of today (at IIT Madras) and a necessity may arise to test 1,500-2,000 people here in the locality if positive cases increases...", he had said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has cautioned people and has mandated wearing of masks, adding that violations of the mask rule will attract Rs 500 fine. In an order issued on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has said that the decision was taken considering the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu has also witnessed a slight increase in fresh cases in the past couple of days. The Department had earlier withdrawn the mask mandate following a decline in the number of infections.

On Thursday, 39 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu, with 31 registered the previous day. Taking cognizance of the rise in new cases, the government directed the health department to step up testing of samples to around 25,000 a day from the present 18,000 cases.

Chennai, which has been reporting cases below 20 over the last few days accounted for the majority of new coronavirus with 21 cases, followed by Chengalpet six, while Vellore and Thanjavur recorded two cases, respectively. Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur reported one case each.