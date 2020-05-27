COVID-19 cases continue to rise in TN, Chennai total crosses 12,000

The stateâ€™s tally of COVID-19 cases is 18,545 which is the second-highest number in the country after Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu reported 817 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 27. This is the highest single-day rise in May and the last time the state reported over 800 COVID-19 cases was on May 25.

One hundred and thirty-nine persons who returned from other states â€” 138 from Maharashtra and one from Kerala â€” have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARs-CoV-2 virus. The stateâ€™s tally of COVID-19 cases is 18,545 which is the second-highest number in the country, after Maharashtra.

558 new cases were reported in Chennai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 12,203. This includes 6,307 active cases, 5,800 recoveries and 95 deaths.

Six persons were reported to have succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday and thus the total number of deceased in the state has gone up to 133.

A 39-year-old man from Chennai, whose sample for COVID-19 testing was taken at a private lab on May 22, succumbed to the disease on Wednesday. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 23, when the outcome of his test returned positive. The patient passed away around 2.05 pm on May 26 and the cause of death was noted as cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 positive pneumonia. He is reported to have had type II diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension and obesity.

Of the deceased, one is a 54-year-old female from Chennai whose sample was taken by Greater Chennai Corporation at Manthoppu Colony on May 23 and tested positive on the same day. However, the bulletin shows that she was admitted to RGGGH on May 22 at 9.07 pm. The patient passed away on May 26 at 11.15 am.

The other deceased include a 74-year-old woman from Chengalpattu, a 78-year-old woman from Chennai, a 51-year-old from Thiruvallur, and a 79-year-old man from Chennai.

Coimbatore, Namakkal and Tiruppur are the only three districts without any active COVID-19 cases. Although a person who recently travelled to Coimbatore from Chennai via flight tested positive, his count has been added to Chennaiâ€™s tally.

A total of 567 patients were discharged on Wednesday and with this, the state has a total number of 9,909 recoveries and 8,500 active cases.