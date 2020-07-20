COVID-19: Bengaluru reports 2000-plus cases for third day in a row

Bengaluru reported 2,156 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, marking the third successive day of 2000-plus cases. A total of 253 patients were discharged following their recovery taking the total number of active cases in the city to 24,316.

Statewide, the state saw 4120 new cases and 91 deaths were recorded. A total of 1,290 patients were discharged, taking the total number of active patients in the state to 39,370.

Till date, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Bengaluru and the state stand at 667 and 1,331 respectively.

Other than Bengaluru, Shivamogga (104), Mysuru (110), Dharwad (126), Udupi (134), Chikkaballapura (135), Vijayapura (171) and Dakshina Kannada (285) had more than 100 cases for the day.

In terms of active patients, Dakshina Kannada (2377), Dharwad (1304), Ballari (1080) have more than 1,000 patients being treated for the disease.

Deaths

Thirteen of the 91 deaths reported in the state were of patients less than 50 years of age and 41 were in 60+ age group. Only one patient who died was asymptomatic at the time of testing. Barring five of those who were reported dead, the rest were either suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza like illness (ILI).

Followed by Bengaluru (36), Mysuru saw the highest number of deaths (11) on the day while all other districts had five or less number of deaths.

Tests conducted

The bulletin mentioned that a total of 35,834 tests were conducted in the day and out of them 22,066 were RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) and 13,054 were antigen based kits. CBNAT and TrueNat tests were 166 and 448 respectively.

Measure to rein in private hospitals

The Karnataka government on Sunday passed an order forming seven teams to ensure that private hospitals in Bengaluru donâ€™t deny admission to COVID-19 patients. Each team will be led by one IAS and one IPS officer each and will have other state government officials working in BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd) or BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board) to assist the IAS and IPS officers.

This order came after on Saturday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed dismay over some private medical establishments not providing the number of beds as promised and also about certain lacunae which were noticed by ministers during their visit.