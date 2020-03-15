COVID-19: Andhra local body election process postponed by six weeks

The State Election Commission has said that the Model Code of Conduct will continue to be in place for the six week period.

The local body elections in Andhra Pradesh have been postponed by six weeks, as a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing the media on Sunday morning, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said that COVID-19 posed a major challenge to public health and well-being.

Observing that neighbouring states like Karnataka and Telangana have also declared partial or temporary shutdown of schools, commercial complexes and other public gatherings, Ramesh Kumar said that the SEC had decided to postpone the election process using its discretionary powers.

Ramesh Kumar said that the election process carried out so far, including the nominations filed for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), and municipal corporations will stand, and those who win unanimously will continue in their positions.

“The central government has issued an advisory to state governments to control large gatherings. Voters will be gathering in large numbers for the upcoming elections, and there will be long queues. As we are using paper ballots, human contact chances are high,” he said.

A notification issued by the SEC states that the Commission also took into consideration, the movement of a large number of voters from Hyderabad and Telangana region, who would travel to their native places, to vote.

“There may be large scale movement of voters from into the State from the neighbouring States of Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu to participate in the local body elections, which are keenly fought,” the notification said.

Stressing that the elections are only being postponed and not cancelled, Ramesh Kumar said that after the six-week period, once normalcy is restored, elections will be carried out from where it was left off.

The Model Code of Conduction (MCC) for elections will be in place during the six week period, Ramesh Kumar said, adding that it will apply to schemes meant to attract voters, and will not affect regular, ongoing government programmes.

While the process of scrutiny of nominations has already been completed for MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipalities, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats, notifications were yet to be issued for gram panchayat elections.

As per the earlier schedule, MPTC and ZPTC polls were to be held on March 21, while voting for municipalities, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats was scheduled on March 23. Gram panchayat polls were to be held on March 27 and 29.

Ramesh Kumar also addressed the issue of reported incidents of violence related to local body polls. “The SEC received reports of large-scale violence. People have said that they were threatened to withdraw their candidacy, and there has been violence targeting prospective candidates and their supporters,” he said, adding that a complaint cell will be constituted to deal with such cases.

Alluding to reports of specific incidents in Guntur and Chittoor districts, Ramesh Kumar said that the SEC recommended the transfer of concerned district officials and police officers.

“SEC is concerned that local administration and police might have acted in collusion, or in a lackadaisical manner…SEC recognises violence has taken place in Guntur and Chittoor districts unabatedly. The Commission is making recommendations to shift both the Collectors and SPs (Superintendents of Police) of Guntur and Tirupati immediately and to propose acceptable officers in consultation with the SEC,” he said.

Speaking about the attack on TDP leaders Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Buddha Venkanna in Macherla, Ramesh Kumar said that the police had not taken strict action. “The local police had put mild sections which were bailable and given station bail allowing the offenders to go free. Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were added only after intervention of SEC. The CI (Circle Inspector) must be suspected forthwith, and an acceptable and efficient officer must be posted,” he said.

The SEC also recommended the transfer of DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) of Srikalahasti and Palamaner, and CIs of Tirupati, Palamaner, Rayadurgam and Tadipatri.

“We are particularly concerned about women candidates, and candidates from weaker sections. In the next phase, measures must be taken to ensure such incident do not recur,” he said.

